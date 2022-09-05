BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Alt News' Zubair for Tweets on Arshdeep Singh

He demanded that an First Information Report (FIR) be filed against him and an investigation launched to unearth the conspiracy.

"Mohammed Zubair acting in connivance with anti-national elements across the border has cleverly taken screenshots from Twitter of various Twitter handles after searching with the word - Khalistani and has then posted a tweet at 00:05 hours on 5 September 2022 combining all these tweets," he alleged.

Sirsa alleged that Zubair was "trying to portray that such abusive and malicious tweets were posted by Indian Twitter handles, whereas the reality is that most of these Twitter accounts are Pakistani accounts".

He claimed some were created just for the purpose of this tweet, "the sole intention behind which was to spread hate against a nationalist and national level player who has given his heart and soul playing for the country and also against the entire Sikh community."