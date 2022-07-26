Explained: India's Doping Crisis – How Big Is the Problem?

The Indian athletic contingent is making headlines ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, albeit for the wrong reasons. Five members of the contingent – three athletes and two para-athletes – have failed their dope tests, putting the country’s alarming doping crisis under the microscope once again.

Despite correctional measures, Indian athletes' tryst with banned substances remain a major cause of concern for both the government entities and the fans, with the test results inevitably bringing its unwanted by-products – unavoidable scrutiny and needless speculation.

Here’s a deep dive into the world of doping in sports, and why it is turning out to be a major problem in the country.