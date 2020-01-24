Australia’s James Wood Appointed WADA’s CRC Chairman

Experienced Australian lawyer and judge James Wood has been appointed as the chairman of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee. He has replaced Britain's Jonathan Taylor.

The 78-year-old's appointment was made at an extraordinary WADA Executive Committee meeting - the first to be chaired by new WADA President Witold Banka - at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters on Thursday, 23 January.