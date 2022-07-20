CWG 2022: Sprinter S Dhanalakshmi, Triple Jumper Aishwarya Babu Fail Dope Test

Two Commonwealth Games-bound athletes, sprinter S Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu, have returned positive for banned drugs, as dope shame struck Indian athletics just a few days ahead of the multi-sport event.

Both have been ruled out of the upcoming July 28 to August 8 Birmingham Games and have been handed provisional suspensions.

The 24-year-old Dhanalakshmi, who was named in the 36-member Indian athletics team for the Birmingham CWG, returned positive for a banned steroid in a dope test conducted abroad by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the World Athletics.