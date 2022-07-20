PM Narendra Modi Offers His Best Wishes to the Indian Team Ahead of CWG 2022

The Prime Minister then expressed his happiness that young stars such as 14-year-old Anahat Singh (squash), 18-year-old Shafali Varma (women’s cricket) and few others were representing the country on such a big stage.

“Young stars such as Anahat, Shafali represent the New India, proving that every corner of India is filled with sports personalities and talents.”

“For those entering first, the field has changed, mood has changed but your will has not changed. Your aim is still the same, and that is to see the tri-colour flag flying high. No need to take any pressure. Just go out, perform and leave your footprints there,” Modi assured the athletes.