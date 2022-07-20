PM Narendra Modi Offers His Best Wishes to the Indian Team Ahead of CWG 2022
215 athletes will represent India in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to wish the 2022 Commonwealth Games-bound Indian contingent all the best ahead of their campaign, starting from 28 July in Birmingham.
The Prime Minister came live on the social media platform and wished all the 215 athletes who will represent the country in the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).
“It would have been happier if I could have met each one of you face-to-face, but since you are all in various corners of the globe and I am busy with Parliamentary affairs, it would be impossible. However, I promise that when you all return, we will meet and celebrate your wins,” the Prime Minister said.
“Our Commonwealth team is very special in its own ways. We have the perfect mix of experience and energy,” he added.
The Prime Minister then expressed his happiness that young stars such as 14-year-old Anahat Singh (squash), 18-year-old Shafali Varma (women’s cricket) and few others were representing the country on such a big stage.
“Young stars such as Anahat, Shafali represent the New India, proving that every corner of India is filled with sports personalities and talents.”
“For those entering first, the field has changed, mood has changed but your will has not changed. Your aim is still the same, and that is to see the tri-colour flag flying high. No need to take any pressure. Just go out, perform and leave your footprints there,” Modi assured the athletes.
Apart from the athletes, support staff and other technical team members, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly were also present during the virtual meet.
Some leading Indian athletes like Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Hima Das (400m), and national record holder Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) were part of the live interaction. The Prime Minister even interacted with a few of the CWG 2022-bound athletes, of which Sable was one.
