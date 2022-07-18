Nikhat Zareen Hopes to Win a Gold Medal for India at CWG 2022

“Whenever I enter the ring, I only enter with the motive of winning. So, definitely in this Commonwealth Games, I will give my best to win gold medal for my country,” Nikhat said during an interview with The Quint.

The Indian pugilist is part of the 215-member athlete contingent that will compete at the CWG 2022. Meanwhile, an overall contingent of 322 members, that includes 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff will represent the country in Birmingham.