Nikhat Zareen Hopes to Win a Gold Medal for India at CWG 2022
The 26-year-old is currently the World Champion in the 52 kg category.
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen is hopeful of winning a gold medal at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, starting 28 July.
The 2022 World Champion in the 52 kg section, Nikhat will be making her maiden CWG appearance at the quadrennial event.
“Whenever I enter the ring, I only enter with the motive of winning. So, definitely in this Commonwealth Games, I will give my best to win gold medal for my country,” Nikhat said during an interview with The Quint.
The Indian pugilist is part of the 215-member athlete contingent that will compete at the CWG 2022. Meanwhile, an overall contingent of 322 members, that includes 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff will represent the country in Birmingham.
Nikhat, who hails from Nizamabad in Telangana, won the gold medal at the Women's World Championship in Instanbul, Turkey, last May when she defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the the 52kg category.
In the process, she also became the fifth Indian women boxer to win a gold medal at the World Championships, joining a list which includes Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny Lalremliani, and Lekha KC.
Having won a medal at the World Championship, Nikhat is aware of the huge responsibility that awaits her at the CWG 2022.
“All those competitions I have played in the past has given me sort of confidence to do well in this World Championship. Now you know after becoming world champion there will be a big responsibility on me to do well in the upcoming Commonwealth Games,” she said.
Meanwhile, Nikhat and 11 other Indian boxers will represent India at the CWG 2022.
Team
Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)
Women: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)
