Naomi Osaka Stunned by Wildcard Jil Teichmann in Third Round at Cincinnati

Wildcard Jil Teichmann of Switzerland scored the biggest win of her career on Friday at the Western & Southern Open, knocking out last year's finalist and No.2 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan from a set down, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Osaka was quick to take a 3-0 lead in the opener, but the Swiss used her natural athleticism and defensive skills to lure Osaka into long rallies, frustrating the four-time Grand Slam champion with her determination and variation of spin and slice.

Up next for Teichmann for a place in the biggest semi-final of her career will be her compatriot, No.10 seed Belinda Bencic, who advanced to the quarter-finals when Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic retired due to injury trailing 7-5, 2-1.

Earlier this week, Osaka had briefly left her first press conference since withdrawing from the French Open in May for mental health reasons in tears. She resumed the press conference and took various questions after composing herself.