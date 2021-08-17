Naomi Osaka in Tears in Her First Press Conference Since French Open

“When you say I’m not crazy about dealing with you guys, what does that refer to?” she said.

“I would say the occasion, when to do the press conferences is what I feel is the most difficult,” said Osaka, before pausing, as quoted by The Guardian. “I’m actually very interested in that point of view.

“For me, I feel this is something I can’t really speak for everybody, I can only speak for myself. But ever since I was younger, I’ve had a lot of media interest in me, and I think it’s because of my background as well as how I play.

“Because in the first place I’m a tennis player, which is why a lot of people are interested in me. So I would say in that regard I’m quite different to a lot of people, and I can’t really help that there are some things I tweet or say that create a lot of news articles or things like that.

“But I would also say, I’m not really sure how to balance it too, I’m figuring it out at the same time as you are, I would say.”

After saying this, Osaka broke down while listening to the next question. She then left the press conference for a brief period to compose herself. On returning, she answered one question in English and several in Japanese.

The Guardian reported that Osaka’s agent Stuart Duguid issued a written statement, where he condemned the reporter’s line of questioning.

“The bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player/media relations are so fraught right now,” said Duguid.

“Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong, and his sole purpose was to intimidate. Really appalling behaviour,” he said.

“And this insinuation that Naomi owes her off-court success to the media is a myth – don’t be so self-indulgent.