Naomi Osaka to Donate Cincinnati Open Prize Money to Haiti Relief Efforts

Naomi Osaka of Japan on Sunday pledged to donate all the prize money from the Cincinnati Open, beginning Monday, to relief efforts for Haiti's earthquake victims.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hit Haiti on Saturday morning killing more than 300 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Born in Japan to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, Naomi tweeted, "Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break. I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising (Flag of Haiti, Red heart, Folded hands symbols)."