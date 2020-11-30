Maradona’s Doctor Probed for Involuntary Manslaughter: Report  

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier and Luque had posted a photograph of himself with Maradona on the day he left the hospital on 12 November.

It had been then announced that he needed to be treated for alcohol dependency.

“The clinic had recommended that he go elsewhere to be hospitalised, but the family decided otherwise. His daughters signed for him to be discharged from the hospital,” said a family member, on the condition of anonymity, AFP also reported.

The footballer's lawyer, Matias Morla, had also called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach Maradona's house after receiving an emergency call.