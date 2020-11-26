Remembering Maradona, a God to Many, a Fallen Angel to the Rest

Remembering Maradona, the football icon who will go down in history as one of the best players to grace the pitched.

Debayan Mukherjee
Published
Football
1 min read

Argentine football great Diego Maradona breathed his last in Tigre on Wednesday night, after suffering a heart attack.

One of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game, Maradona won the most prestigious prize in 1986 when he led Argentina to the World Cup. On 25 November he breathed his last leaving the sporting fraternity around the world in shock.

Most agree that the world of football will not see another player or persona that can match up to the great Maradona, and the seal of approval on that thought was put by Pele in 1998 just before the World Cup final in Paris.

As Argentina weeps for their greatest son, the image of the blue and white number 10 jersey will remain etched in the minds of one and all.

