Argentine Legend Diego Maradona Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November.

It had been then announced that he needed to be treated for alcohol dependency.

One of the greatest players of all time, Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, producing a series of sublime individual performances. His most memorable performance from the 1986 World Cup was against England when he dribbled past the English midfield and defence to score one of the best goals of all time, followed by putting the ball in the net with his hand -- the famous Hand of God.

He played for Barcelona and Napoli among other clubs during his career, winning two Serie A titles with the Italian side.

(More to follow)