India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs WI Telecast

The IND vs WI 2nd test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and JioCinema app in India.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs WI Telecast
Team India is all set to square off against West Indies in the 2nd test match of the series from today, Thursday, 20 July 2023. After winning the 1st test match against West Indies, India would definitely like to retain the winning streak.

The IND vs WI 2nd Test Match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium. West Indies will have to try a little harder this time if they want to make the series even.

Let us check out the West Indies vs India 2nd Test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When Will Be the West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match Played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd test will be played from today, 20 July 2023.

At What Time Will the West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match Begin?

The West Indies vs India 2nd test match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where Will Be the West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match Played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd test match will be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd test match will be live streamed on the  FanCode app and JioCinema app in India.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd test match will be live telecasted on the Doordarshan Network in India.

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match: Team Sqauds

India Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk).

West Indies Squad:  Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk).

