India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs WI Telecast

Team India is all set to square off against West Indies in the 2nd test match of the series from today, Thursday, 20 July 2023. After winning the 1st test match against West Indies, India would definitely like to retain the winning streak.

The IND vs WI 2nd Test Match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium. West Indies will have to try a little harder this time if they want to make the series even.

Let us check out the West Indies vs India 2nd Test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.