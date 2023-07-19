India vs Pakistan Clash Set for 2 September in Asia Cup 2023: Reports

India will play Pakistan on 2 September in Kandy in the 2023 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to start on 30 August, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. The tournament opener will be played in Multan with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal with the final scheduled in Colombo on 17 September.

“Those matches feature in the latest version of the draft schedule which is likely to see further changes before the ACC announces the final version. The original draft schedule, prepared by the PCB (the hosting board), has already undergone several iterations mainly because of the six-nation tournament being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka based on the hybrid model approved by the ACC recently,” it said.