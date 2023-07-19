India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Live Streaming & Telecast

Pakistan A vs India A ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: The most awaited match of the Acc Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup is all set to take place today on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. The 12th ODI match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Currently, both the teams have four points. The winner of today's match is anticipated to lead the Group B. Let us read about the Pakistan A vs India A live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.
When Will Be the Pakistan A vs India A Match Played?
The Pakistan A vs India A match will be played today on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.
At What Time Will Be the India A vs Pakistan A Match Start?
The India A vs Pakistan A match will start at 2 pm IST.
Where Will Be the India A vs Pakistan A Match Played?
The India A vs Pakistan A match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Pakistan A vs India A Match Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan A vs India A match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pakistan A vs India A Match
The Pakistan A vs India A match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports.
Pakistan A vs India A Emerging Asia Cup Match 2023: Team Squads
Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal.
India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar.
