ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Live Streaming & Telecast

India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Live Streaming & Telecast

India A vs Pakistan A match will be played today at 2 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
1 min read
India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Live Streaming & Telecast
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Pakistan A vs India A ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: The most awaited match of the Acc Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup is all set to take place today on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. The 12th ODI match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Currently, both the teams have four points. The winner of today's match is anticipated to lead the Group B. Let us read about the Pakistan A vs India A live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details below.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan Clash Set for 2 September in Asia Cup 2023: Reports

India vs Pakistan Clash Set for 2 September in Asia Cup 2023: Reports
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will Be the Pakistan A vs India A Match Played?

The Pakistan A vs India A match will be played today on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will Be the India A vs Pakistan A Match Start?

The India A vs Pakistan A match will start at 2 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the India A vs Pakistan A Match Played?

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Also Read

India A Squad Announced for Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Yash Dhull To Lead

India A Squad Announced for Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Yash Dhull To Lead
ADVERTISEMENT

 Pakistan A vs India A Match Live Streaming Details

The  Pakistan A vs India A match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pakistan A vs India A Match

The Pakistan A vs India A match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan A vs India A Emerging Asia Cup Match 2023: Team Squads

Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal.

India A Squad:  Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  Asia Cup 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×