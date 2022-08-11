‘Special Feeling’: Young Hockey Player Sangita Kumari on Winning CWG Bronze

The Indian women's hockey team returned home after earning a historic bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, ending the country's 16-year medal drought in the quadrennial event.

This medal was significantly special for Indian youngster Sangita Kumari because it was her maiden appearance in the prestigious tournament.

When asked about the same, the 20-year-old said, "It is a special feeling to return home with a medal. There are plenty of festivities back home. Everyone in my village is so happy and excited, they tell me it is a proud moment for Jharkhand. I think it will take some time to let the feeling of standing on the podium sink in."