Commonwealth Games 2022: Sangita Kumari Defies Odds To Make It to CWG 2022

A few months back, Sangita got a job in the Indian Railways as a class third employee with help of which she takes care of her family's expenses along with the education of her sisters.



When she received her first salary as an Indian Railways empoyee, Sangita gifted hockey balls to the children living in her village. Sangita's father Ranjit Manjhi says that she always had passion for hockey since childhood.



Seeing large number of girls living in her village as well as her elder sisters playing hockey, she too insisted and started playing hockey for the first time with a stick made of bamboo.



A few months later, when she got a chance to play in a hockey competition in Simdega, she actually lifted a real hockey stick for the first time.