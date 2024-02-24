Janneke Schopman Exclusive: Quitting Indian Hockey and The Missing Rani Rampal

“I supported her recovery; I supported her rehab. So then, yeah, she was fit, to be fair. After that, she was fit, she stayed fit. And I just didn't think she's good enough and I know that's not what people want to hear. She can't run when we have the ball. I took her to South Africa. And I know that was a tour that, to be honest, I had to fight with the selectors to take her and that is also what no one believes. But I said, look, let's give her one last opportunity.

“We play the best team (Netherlands) in the world and we're playing South Africa. I did my own statistical analysis. I literally went through all the games and looked at her on-the-ball movement, her off-the-ball movement, her impact. Specifically in the Netherlands games because I thought that would be valuable for me because that is where I want our team to go. And even, yeah, and to be fair, she was the least of our forwards. So, I can't tell you anything else or just that and that was a statistical thing that I did myself. I can back it up with numbers and then I thought it was time, you know. I know she would never accept it at that point.