Janneke Schopman Resigns as Chief Coach of Indian Women’s Hockey Team

Just over a month after her team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games and a few days after she caused a sensation by making claims of bias and lack of support from Hockey India, Janneke Schopman stepped down as chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team on Friday.

The Dutch coach submitted her resignation to Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of the Indian women’s hockey team’s outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha.