Women’s Hockey Team Forward Jyoti Credits Coach Schopman for Improving Her Game

"The players and coaching staff have really helped me improve my game. Now I feel a lot more confident while carrying the ball and my off the ball movement has improved drastically," she said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

"The coaching staff have also given me a lot of confidence to try something different and creative on the field."

On the influence of Schopman, Jyoti said, "Janneke has helped me improve my game. She has taught me how to make the game simple and easy for myself, I do not ponder on the ball anymore and look to move it as swiftly as possible.”

"Her hands-on approach during practice sessions has bought out the best of my abilities."