Indian Men's Team Create History; Win Hockey Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

It was Germany who drew first blood at the Oi Stadium in Tokyo, with Timur Oruz scoring in as early as the 2nd minute scoring past PR Sreejesh. The more aggressive Germans overpowered the Indians physically and pegged the defenders back. India had Sreejesh to thank as he stood tall, making some very crucial saves in the first 15 minutes, keeping the dominant Germans at bay.

The quarter ended with a flurry of PCs for Germany, but India held on and kept the Germans from scoring a second.

After the break, it was India who started the better of the two sides with Nilakanta’s defence splitting pass finding Simranjeet’s brilliant run, who wasted no time in finishing that with a rasping drive to bring things back to level pegging. And while India looked to play their way into a position of strength, the Germans’ robust style wasn’t doing them any favours.