Day 13, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Bronze After 49 yrs
2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 13 LIVE Updates: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will fight for the Gold medal at 4.20 pm IST
Golf - Women's Individual finals round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action
Men's hockey Bronze medal match: India win 5-4 against Germany after being 1-3 down, an Olympic medal after 41 years
Wrestling - Women's freestyle 57kg repechage round: Anshu Malik loses 1-5 to Valeria Koblova
Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53 kg Round of 16 Match: Vinesh Phogat beats Sofia Mattsson 7-1, enters quarters
Men's 20km Walk Final: K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla in action at 1:00 pm IST
Wrestling - Men's freestyle 57kg final: Ravi Kumar vs Zaur Uguev at 4.20 pm IST
Hockey: 6.8 seconds left. PC for Germany. Graham Reid is furious. SAVED BY SREEJESH. INDIA WIN 5-4. INDIA HAVE WON THE BRONZE MEDAL. AN OLYMPIC MEDAL AFTER 41 YEARS. A BRONZE MEDAL AFTER 49 YEARS. Indian men on the field with tears of joy.
Hockey: Less than 4 minutes left. India leading 5-4. Germany controlling the ball. Less than 3 minutes left. PC for Germany. Anxious moments. Variation. Saved by Sreejesh. Less than 2 minutes left now. German goalkeeper is out. 60 seconds left.
Clock has still not started. 29.8 seconds left. Now it has started. India under pressure.
Hockey: Sumit is down. Holding his right elbow. Meanwhile, Graham Reid is pacing up and down. Does not look happy. Less than 5 minutes left. Sumit is going off. Technical officials inform both sides that the clock's not right. Match has been halted. And now it resumes. Absolute drama! As if the match was devoid of it before they got involved.
Hockey: Mandeep Singh only has the keeper to beat. Goes wide. Goalkeeper saves his tomahawk. It was a one on one. What a miss. Should have scored. Disappointing. Hope it does not cost India.
Manpreet is off the pitch. Was down after being whacked on his right arm.
And now a PC for Germany. 6:35 minutes left. Germany still have 10 men on the field. SAVED BY SREEJESH. REBOUND IS SAVED BY HARMANPREET. GREAT DEFENDING. BALL IS STILL IN INDIA'S D.
