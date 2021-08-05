Day 13, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Bronze After 49 yrs

Hockey: Mandeep Singh only has the keeper to beat. Goes wide. Goalkeeper saves his tomahawk. It was a one on one. What a miss. Should have scored. Disappointing. Hope it does not cost India.

Manpreet is off the pitch. Was down after being whacked on his right arm.

And now a PC for Germany. 6:35 minutes left. Germany still have 10 men on the field. SAVED BY SREEJESH. REBOUND IS SAVED BY HARMANPREET. GREAT DEFENDING. BALL IS STILL IN INDIA'S D.