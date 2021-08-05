ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Day 13, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Bronze After 49 yrs

2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 13 LIVE Updates: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will fight for the Gold medal at 4.20 pm IST

The Quint
Updated
Olympic Sports
6 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team are currently in action vs Germany in their Bronze medal match.&nbsp;</p></div>
i
Snapshot

  • Golf - Women's Individual finals round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action

  • Men's hockey Bronze medal match: India win 5-4 against Germany after being 1-3 down, an Olympic medal after 41 years

  • Wrestling - Women's freestyle 57kg repechage round: Anshu Malik loses 1-5 to Valeria Koblova

  • Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53 kg Round of 16 Match: Vinesh Phogat beats Sofia Mattsson 7-1, enters quarters

  • Men's 20km Walk Final: K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla in action at 1:00 pm IST

  • Wrestling - Men's freestyle 57kg final: Ravi Kumar vs Zaur Uguev at 4.20 pm IST

8:47 AM , 05 Aug

Hockey: 6.8 seconds left. PC for Germany. Graham Reid is furious. SAVED BY SREEJESH. INDIA WIN 5-4. INDIA HAVE WON THE BRONZE MEDAL. AN OLYMPIC MEDAL AFTER 41 YEARS. A BRONZE MEDAL AFTER 49 YEARS. Indian men on the field with tears of joy.

8:43 AM , 05 Aug

Hockey: Less than 4 minutes left. India leading 5-4. Germany controlling the ball. Less than 3 minutes left. PC for Germany. Anxious moments. Variation. Saved by Sreejesh. Less than 2 minutes left now. German goalkeeper is out. 60 seconds left.

Clock has still not started. 29.8 seconds left. Now it has started. India under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT
8:37 AM , 05 Aug

Hockey: Sumit is down. Holding his right elbow. Meanwhile, Graham Reid is pacing up and down. Does not look happy. Less than 5 minutes left. Sumit is going off. Technical officials inform both sides that the clock's not right. Match has been halted. And now it resumes. Absolute drama! As if the match was devoid of it before they got involved.

ADVERTISEMENT
8:31 AM , 05 Aug

Hockey: Mandeep Singh only has the keeper to beat. Goes wide. Goalkeeper saves his tomahawk. It was a one on one. What a miss. Should have scored. Disappointing. Hope it does not cost India.

Manpreet is off the pitch. Was down after being whacked on his right arm.

And now a PC for Germany. 6:35 minutes left. Germany still have 10 men on the field. SAVED BY SREEJESH. REBOUND IS SAVED BY HARMANPREET. GREAT DEFENDING. BALL IS STILL IN INDIA'S D.

ADVERTISEMENT

Published: 05 Aug 2021, 6:37 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT