Indian Women's Hockey's Fairytale Story Ridden With Personal Sacrifices

Personal Struggles to Conquer Olympic Dream

Every member in the 18-member Olympic Squad in Tokyo has been through personal struggles that can't be measured in words. While Rani's quest against challenges posed by poverty and her cart-puller father's unwavering support for his daughter despite his own hardships to earn a square meal for the family of five is now well documented, players like Nehal Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Sushila Chanu, Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, and Lalremsiami have all faced tremendous financial hardships before they found success in the Indian team that not only earned them a job but also brought them cash awards following desirable results in Asian Games in 2018.

While getting a free shoe was Neha's motivation to pick up the hockey stick when she was in school, Lalremsiami's family encouraged her to move to New Delhi from Mizoram when she was selected for the program at National Hockey Academy for a simple reason that their daughter would get a better life if she took up the sport.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who was on Monday called as the 'Great Wall of India' who 'could not be beaten' by the Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell, would have never picked up the stick if not for her grandfather who took it upon himself to ensure that Savita was not restricted to the household in Haryana where patriarchal mindset is dominant.