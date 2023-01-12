Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

A Youth Concert was performed by the famous Bollywood music director Pritam who has also created the Hockey World Cup anthem. In this Youth concert were many noted musicians and famed singers like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan along with a Drone Show.

There were various performances by local Odia talent from the Odia film industry as well as from Prince Dance Group of Odisha. The entire event commenced with an invocation ceremony by Guru Aruna Mohanty as a tribute to Lord Jagannath.

As the fireworks of this inaugural event of this sporting extravaganza lit up the night sky in Cuttack, it put a sparkle in the eyes of every member of the audience. The incredible show was a dazzling sight to see, and will be a sight to remember.

An incredible showcase of technology elevated the stadium to new heights with xylobands glittering all across the audience and pulsing to the music, an awe-inspiring show that is sure to live on in people's hearts forever.