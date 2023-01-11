Hockey World Cup 2023: India Schedule, Squad, Venues, & Live Streaming Details
The 15th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in Odisha, India from 13 January to 29 January 2023. This event is organized after every four years for men's national field hockey games under the International Hockey Federation.
This year a total of 16 teams will be facing each other for the title of World Cup hockey. India was confirmed as the host country for the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in November 2019.
Now, let's have a look at the venues, dates, and squads of India along with the live-streaming details.
Hockey World Cup 2023: India Squad
Goalkeeper: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak
Defender: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielder: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh
Forward: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Standby: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, Date, Time & Live Streaming Details
Who will India face in the group stage?
India is in Group D along with England, Wales and Spain. If India wins in the group, it will be a part of the quarterfinal. In case of second or third position, it will play the crossover match and win in order to qualify.
What are the dates and venues for India’s group-stage games?
India vs Spain - Rourkela - January 13
England vs India - Rourkela - January 15
India vs Wales - Bhubaneswar - January 19
At what time will India’s games begin?
All of India’s group-stage games will commence at 7:00 PM IST.
When and where can we watch India’s games at the FIH Hockey World Cup?
We can watch all the matches of the World Cup on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD.
Where can we watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2023 matches online?
You can watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 matches live on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.
