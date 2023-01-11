Hockey World Cup: One Year On, Tokyo Olympics Medal Weighing Heavy on India

Returning to the squad after missing the Olympic Games, Akashdeep will no longer be playing in his favourite role of a poacher upfront. Instead, his place in the attack will be shared by Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and newcomer Abhishek. In this squad, Akashdeep has been pulled back to bolster the unsettled midfield, which still depends heavily on former captain Manpreet Singh, who will be appearing in his third World Cup. Sreejesh, however, will go stay one step ahead with his fourth World Cup appearance.

The captaincy musical chairs has witnessed the leadership mantle being passed around over the past few years before the honour for this World Cup was bestowed upon Harmanpreet. Playing under him will be the seasoned Sreejesh and Manpreet, who between them shared the captaincy duties since the 2016 Olympic Games. Vice-captain Amit Rohidas too has experienced team leadership when he led India in a FIH Pro League match, but he serves the team best as a daring rusher in thwarting rival penalty corners.

How well midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, defender Varun Kumar and sriker Upadhyay have recovered from their injuries will be a crucial factor for India’s prospects in a World Cup where they will again have vociferous support from the capacity-packed stadiums both at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.