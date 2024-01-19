Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Will Do Our Best To Bag Olympic Berth, Says Schopman

"We have to show up and we have to keep fighting and we need to keep fighting. And I think you know the fact that we do this now then maybe our quality will shine through like we don't have a guarantee tomorrow. Japan also wants to win. Japan also wants to go to Paris," she said.

She said even if her team fails to make it to the Olympics, what she wants is for them to do whatever they can in the end.

"So we'll fight with our heart and the only thing we can do is show up and hopefully we show up well enough that we can take that qualification. And if not, then we just have to make sure that we did everything we could to clinch the Olympic berth," said Schopman.