Chess Olympiad: 16-Year-Old Gukesh Beats Caruana In India's Win Over Top Seed US

"Gukesh handled the pressure very well even though he didn't have the experience of playing at this level till now," he said.



Three other juniors in the India-2 team also punched well above their weight to defeat the top seeded USA team filled with super GMs - those having an ELO rating over 2,700.



On the fourth board, Indian GM Raunak Sadhwani handed out a 45 move defeat to GM Leinier Dominguez Perez (2,754).



Indian GM Nihal Sarin (2,651) drew with Levon Aronian (2,775), and GM R. Praggnanandhaa (2,648) split points with GM Wesley So (2,773).