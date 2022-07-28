Chess Olympiad 2022 Opening Ceremony: PM Modi, Actor Rajnikanth Among Attendees

The 2022 edition of the Chess Olympiad officially got underway on Thursday, 28 July, with a grand opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajnikanth were among the dignitaries present at the event.

India is hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time, while this also happens to be the first edition since 1986 which will be played in an Asian country. Performances by musicians and percussionists were among the highlights of the opening ceremony.