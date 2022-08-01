44th Chess Olympiad: It's About Chess, but It's Also About Chennai!

“As much as the event is about chess, it is also about Chennai," a young mother Anushri says gleefully when asked about her native city hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad.

"The people who live in this city are not just the ones who were born and brought up here. We have people from across the country, and in fact, the world who have found home in Chennai. And together, we have created our own identities as Chennaiites – and we love to flaunt it," she goes on.