The Sunil Chhetri Quiz – How Well Did You Follow His Career? Test Your Knowledge

6 June 2024. Wednesday. Today.

This date will forever be etched in the history of Indian football, for today, Sunil Chhetri – arguably the best footballer this nation has ever produced, and undeniably the most prolific goal-scorer – will be featuring in the Indian blue for one last time, when India will face Kuwait in Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Chhetri holds the record for the most international caps for India with 150 and is the nation’s highest goal-scorer with 94 goals. Globally, he ranks fourth, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi.