Sunil Chhetri's Retirement: Highlights of the Football Icon's Illustrious Career

On Thursday, 16 May, Sunil Chhetri, the face of Indian football, announced his retirement after a remarkable career spanning over 20 years. The Indian skipper revealed that his final international appearance for India will be during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Kuwait on 6 June in Kolkata.

With a legacy that has left an indelible mark on Indian football, the 39-year-old maestro's journey has been an inspiration to millions, reshaping perceptions of the sport in the nation along the way.