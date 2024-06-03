Farewell, Sunil Chhetri – Retracing Path Which Made Him Captain, Leader, Legend

On 6 June 2024 – nearly two decades since his debut in national colours – Sunil Chhetri will be bidding farewell to his international football career. Having commenced his illustrious journey as a diminutive and portly, yet, deceptively strong and technically gifted wunderkind, Chhetri would retire as arguably India’s greatest-ever footballer, with 94 goals and 11 international trophies supporting his case in that argument.

Let us take a walk down the memory lane with Chhetri, and trace the path which made him the epitome of the phrase he is associated with – Captain, Leader, Legend.