Sunil Chhetri Opens up About Career, Life Post Retirement, Friendship With Kohli

There are two things at play here. Firstly, I believe that my relationship with the fans is not only on the pitch, but also off the pitch, and that has happened because of the longevity of my career. It is because of the number of years I have played. So for anyone to reach anywhere close – and I promise you they will – it will take time.

Now coming to the second point. I completely agree that they should play as strikes. I've encouraged all of our young strikers to at least go and challenge, and show that you are good enough. When you do get a game and you prove that you are good enough, the coach doesn't care about your nationality. The club doesn't care. They want to win games. They do not care whether it's a Manvir Singh or a Jorge Pereyra Diaz scoring the goals. They don't care whether it's a Roy Krishna or a Rahim Ali. They will not care. You get them goals, you get them what they want and they will play you. No club or coach cares about which nationality the striker is from. They just want to win games. For example, last to last year. Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri both sat on the bench, but a certain Sivasakthi Narayanan played all the games for Bengaluru FC. Now, who would have thought that before the season started? Roy sat out some games, then I sat out some games, but Siva played all the games. I always tell the young strikers that go and challenge. At least tell the coaches that you want to play as number nine. Of course, if it doesn't happen in due time, you can always think about going left or right, but at least go and challenge. As difficult as the number nine position is, it is the most important and most fulfilling position. You change the fate of a team. We all train really hard to defend, but scoring is a very, very important aspect. England is one of the favourites in Euros, but their second-highest score is Bukayo Saka with only a few goals. The highest goal-scorer is Harry Kane with some 60-odd goals. So they need Harry Kane, no matter how good these guys like Saka and Phil Foden are.