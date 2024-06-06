Sunil Chhetri’s Last Match – An Unprecedented Au Revoir for an Unparalleled Icon

This was an – arguably – unprecedented sight.

Even for Kolkata – among those rare Indian states known more for its football, than its cricket.

Even for the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan – the stadium which saw a record attendance of 131,000 fans in a Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, back in 1997.

Thousands of fans marshalling through the streets of Salt Lake, with synchronised steps and spirit, was not an unprecedented sight. There have been a gazillion of such instances.