Sunil Chhetri Takes On Racism Against Northeasterns Amid COVID-19

‘I think it’s shameful. It’s a disgrace.’

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri minces no words as he hits out at incidents of racism against people from the Northeast, where they are being blamed for being carriers of the novel coronavirus, as “they are from China.”

Earlier this week, two Naga students were not allowed to enter a grocery store in Mysuru as the clerks believed them to be ‘foreigners’. They offered to show their Aadhaar cards but to not avail.