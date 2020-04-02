Sunil Chhetri Takes On Racism Against Northeasterns Amid COVID-19
‘I think it’s shameful. It’s a disgrace.’
Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri minces no words as he hits out at incidents of racism against people from the Northeast, where they are being blamed for being carriers of the novel coronavirus, as “they are from China.”
Earlier this week, two Naga students were not allowed to enter a grocery store in Mysuru as the clerks believed them to be ‘foreigners’. They offered to show their Aadhaar cards but to not avail.
“Imagine if the virus had originated from a place where people looked like you, or from your region. Let’s suppose you are working in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam or Sikkim, and people hound you or bully you or trouble you. How will you feel?" he added.
Earlier this week, the Indian football team came together and donated an undisclosed amount of money as its contribution towards the country's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The skipper told The Quint he was ‘proud of the players’ for joining in in the fight, despite not all coming from financially affluent backgrounds.
“Few of them have just started their careers. They are not paid as handsomely as others but they also enthusiastically chipped in. A few of those young boys are also doing community work,” the footballer said.
