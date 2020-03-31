Indian Football Team Contribute in Fight Against Coronavirus

The All India Football Federation also said that midfielder Pronoy Halder has taken up the responsibility of providing food to some underprivileged kids who earn their bread on daily basis.

"There are a lot of underprivileged kids at the Barrackpore Mangal Pandey Football Coaching Camp who earn on a daily basis. The situation is a bit difficult now. So I am helping procure food, or food items for them to come out of the crisis," Halder said.

"I know that there are also many who stay around the Barrackpore Railway Station and they are struggling for food. So me along with some of my friends are distributing basic food items to the station-dwellers, and others who stay outside."

In addition, the midfielder has also donated INR 20,000/- to the CM relief fund.

Meanwhile, 'Players for Humanity' -- the philanthropic organisation formed by the former players like Mehtab Hossain, Rahim Nabi, Denson Devadas, Sandip Nandy, Debabrata Roy and others along with current players like Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder, Arindam Bhattacharjee, Prabir Das, Souvik Chakraborty, Debjit Majumder and many more have also initiated talks to stand together and help during this challenging phase.