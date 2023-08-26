Spain’s Kiss Controversy: Footballers Say They Won’t Play Until Chief Resigns

The chief of Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales is facing criticism for his objectionable gestures after Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup triumph, including 'kissing' footballer Jenni Hermoso.

It is being alleged that Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso without her consent, albeit the chief claimed that the footballer had given her a nod to go ahead and hence, it was a consensual kiss.

However, the Spanish women's team has refuted the claim, and is now demanding an apology and resignation from Rubiales. Moreover, they issued a joint statement, stating they will not play until Rubiales is removed from his position, whilst critising his claims of the footballers staging “false feminism”.