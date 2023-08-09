Merdeka Tournament 2023: India to Compete Against Hosts Malaysia in Semi-Final

The Indian men’s football team will be facing Malaysia in the semi-finals of Merdeka Tournament 2023, which will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 13 October. The draw was announced by FA Malaysia on Tuesday, 8 August,

The Merdeka Tournament is a friendly competition organised to celebrate Malaysia's Independence Day. The competition is making a return after a decade, with its last edition being held in 2013. The Sunil Chhetri-led squad's meeting with Malaysia will be the 32nd international encounter between the two teams, whilst it will also mark India's 18th outing at the Merdeka.