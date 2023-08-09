Merdeka Tournament 2023: India to Compete Against Hosts Malaysia in Semi-Final

The Indian men’s football team will be facing Malaysia in the semi-finals of Merdeka Tournament 2023, which will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 13 October. The draw was announced by FA Malaysia on Tuesday, 8 August,
The Merdeka Tournament is a friendly competition organised to celebrate Malaysia's Independence Day. The competition is making a return after a decade, with its last edition being held in 2013. The Sunil Chhetri-led squad's meeting with Malaysia will be the 32nd international encounter between the two teams, whilst it will also mark India's 18th outing at the Merdeka.
A total of four teams will be taking part this year, with the tournament commencing from the semi-final stage. The two semi-final winners will battle for the crown on 17 October, while the losing sides will compete for the third position on the same day.
India Aiming to Bank On Good Form
India have had a successful season so far, in the build-up to their next year's AFC Asian Cup campaign. Igor Stimac's men started the year with a Tri-Nation series triumph, before winning the Intercontinental Cup by defeating Lebanon in the final. India also became the 2023 SAFF Championship winner after defeating Kuwait in the final hurdle.
Prior to the Merdeka Tournament, India will be competing in Thailand's King's Cup. The Blue Tigers will also face Kuwait and Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year.
