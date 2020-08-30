Sorting Out The Mess – Key Questions Around the Lionel Messi Saga

I remember sitting on a rather narrow wooden bench in my college mess in Calcutta, late at night on 10 March 2007. We had watched hundreds of matches huddled around the small TV there, but that night was different – it was the second El Clasico of a LaLiga season, one of the best in recent history, which went down to the final day.

During the worst of times, a Barcelona-Real Madrid match brings the footballing world to a standstill, but given the stakes and what unfolded, it probably broke it. A 19-year old wonder kid from Argentina was tipped to be the next big thing at Barcelona – scratch tipped and scratch next. With an injury time equaliser to make it 3-3, not only did Lionel Messi complete a stunning hat trick, but also established his position as a superstar of the world game. The entire narrative that night was about Messi, and 13 years later, well...