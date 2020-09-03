The Lionel Messi Saga: Should He Leave Barca or Should He Stay? 

It might be the end of an era if the next few days go about as Lionel Messi wishes. The mercurial midfielder who has been a Barca boy for almost two decades has finally decided to move out of the Camp Nou after he submitted a request with the Barcelona Football Club board that he wants to leave.

Despite the call made by La Pulga, the board doesn’t seem to be in a mood to let go of him that easily as it has said that if a club wants to avail Messi’s services it will have to pay 700 million euros, which is in the player’s release clause.

Lionel Messi has won everything there is to win in world club football, with Barcelona – 10 Spanish League titles, 4 Champions Leagues, 7 Spanish Cups and 6 Copa Del Reys.

Is it time to release him and respect his wishes or keep an unhappy player at the club for another year and strain a relationship with possibly the best footballer in the history of the sport?