Lionel Messi Refuses to Take COVID PCR Test on Sunday

However, the striker's camp says Barca's season didn't finish until August 14 due to the suspension of competition caused by the coronavirus.

Under the four-year contract signed in 2017, Messi can leave the club for free if he requests it by June 10. Messi invoked this clause, but Barca said it had already expired.

Barca is not willing to give up on Messi, especially not for free. Messi's contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of 700 million euros (about $830 million).

Earlier in the week, the press had said that Messi would be present to take the PCR tests. But the club on Friday ended its contract with its lawyers 'Cuatrocasas' who give legal advice to the striker, which has hardened Messi's attitude.

Messi has also refused to talk to the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who had indicated he would be willing to resign if Messi was willing to change his decision.

Messi has been with Barca for nearly two decades, leading it to more than three-dozen titles.