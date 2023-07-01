India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

India are up against Lebanon in the semi-final of SAFF Championship 2023.
With two wins and a draw, the Blue Tigers finished second in Group A.
Lebanon topped charts in Group B, with a flawless campaign which saw them winning all three matches.
The fixture is being played in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
India vs Lebanon Live: Lebanon Starting XI
Lebanon's Serbian head coach, Aleksander Ilic has named a fairly attacking starting XI for the final. Youngster Zein Farran has been preferred ahead of his Ahed teammate Karim Darwich. In defence, Maxime Aoun has missed out, with Ilic option for the more experienced option in Felix Melki.
India Starting XI: Mahdi Khalil; Hussein Zein, Walid Chour, Felix Melki, Mahdi Zein; Mohamad Ali Dhani, Nader Matar, Hassan Srour; Zein Farran, Ali Markabawi, Hassan Maatouk.
India vs Lebanon Live: India Starting XI
With head coach Igor Stimac suspended, following his red card in the last match against Kuwait, Mahesh Gawli will be marshalling the Indian troops in this fixture.
The hosts have reverted to their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, in a starting XI that has offered a few surprises. Subhasish Bose has been preferred for the left-back role ahead of Akash Mishra, whilst an in-form Naorem Mahesh Singh has been left on the bench, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant winger Ashique Kuruniyan handed a start.
India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan; Sunil Chhetri.
India vs Lebanon Live: Momentum Favours India
FIFA updated the men's international team rankings right in time for the second semi-final of SAFF Championship 2023, as according to the latest standings, India will start as favourites against Lebanon – in synchronisation with their current form.
Under Igor Stimac's guidance, the Blue Tigers have played commendable football, wherein they have both produced encouraging results, but perhaps most importantly, have also taken the attack to the opposition, ditching the defence-first approach of yesteryears.
For Sunil Chhetri and his team, the expedition in July will commence against a team they faced twice last month, in Lebanon. The Cedars, ranked 102nd in the standings as opposed to India's 100, have recently found rhythm, despite what the rankings portray.
They won all of their three group-stage fixtures, beating Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives in the process. India, on the contrary, secured seven points from their group-stage campaign, wherein they defeated Pakistan and Nepal quite comfortably, but were held to a stalemate by Kuwait.
