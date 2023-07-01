India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

With head coach Igor Stimac suspended, following his red card in the last match against Kuwait, Mahesh Gawli will be marshalling the Indian troops in this fixture.

The hosts have reverted to their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, in a starting XI that has offered a few surprises. Subhasish Bose has been preferred for the left-back role ahead of Akash Mishra, whilst an in-form Naorem Mahesh Singh has been left on the bench, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant winger Ashique Kuruniyan handed a start.

India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan; Sunil Chhetri.