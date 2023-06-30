SAFF Championship Semi-final: India vs Lebanon Live Streaming On TV & Online

The SAFF championship is moving towards its end and the semi-final will be played on Saturday, 1 July 2023. India will face Lebanon in the semi-final this Saturday. The semi-final game between India and Lebanon will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
While the Indian football team is trying its best to make it back-to-back SAFF Cup wins, Lebanon is also working hard to make their first-ever final in the history of the competition. Both teams have managed to remain undefeated in their campaign for sub-continental glory. The Lebanese football team has a better track record since they have won all three group-stage games and remain the only team to do so.
In their opening game of the SAFF Championship, India beat Pakistan 4-0. On the other hand, Lebanon kicked off the competition with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh. Check out all the details so as the live streaming details about Saturday’s SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon.
SAFF Championship Semi-Final 2023: India vs Lebanon Squad
India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan
Lebanon: Ali Sabeh, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini, Walid Shour, Hasan Srour, Mahdi Zein, Hasan Kourani, Karim Abed Darwiche, Ali Jamal Al Haj, Nader Matar, George Felix Melki, Hassan Maatouk, Alee Samir Tneich, Zein Al Abdine Ghassan Farran, Abdul Razzak Dakramanji, Mohamad Omar Sadek
SAFF Championship Semi-Final 2023: India vs Lebanon Live Streaming
When will the SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon be played?
The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will be played on July 1, Saturday.
Where will the SAFF Championship semi-final match India vs Lebanon be played?
The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
At what time will the SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon begin?
The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where can the fans watch India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match?
You can watch India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match on the DD Bharti channel. It will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app.
