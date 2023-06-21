SAFF Championship 2023: All You Need To Know About India’s 9th Title Quest

Which Teams Will India Face?

India have been placed in Group A of the competition, alongside Pakistan, Nepal and Kuwait. In terms of FIFA’s men’s team rankings, Igor Stimac’s team will be the strongest side of the lot, with a ranking of 101. Kuwait stands second at 143, followed by Nepal (174) and Pakistan (195).

Lebanon, who are ranked highest among the eight teams (99) but suffered a defeat in the Intercontinental Cup final, will face Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh in Group B.