Morocco at FIFA WC 2022: A Chapter Concludes, But the Storytelling Will Not Die

In Morocco, like everywhere else on the planet, globalisation was not always a dominant spectacle. It was not always imperative to congratulate the national football team on Facebook and Instagram for their achievement. Before it became a norm to live-stream euphoria from sombre living rooms, albeit meticulously concealed by blinding neon lights, people would just take to the streets in joy and embrace the nearest stranger.

Before indiscernible digital walls were built around them, Moroccans had a unique and incredibly special way of bonding – ‘Hikayat.’ It is a form of open-air storytelling, where master storytellers, known as ‘hikayati,’ would share fables about the kings and the witches, the workers and the riches, the mystifying deserts and the panoramic beaches. Thousands will flock to Jemaa el-Fnaa, the main square at Marrakech, to be left spellbound by the astounding craft of the storytellers.