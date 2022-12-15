FIFA WC: Years of Planning, Diaspora Players Played Key Role in Morocco's Run

However, a moment of brilliance from Kylian Mbappe took the sting out of Morocco’s fight in the 79th minute. The Frenchman twisted and turned as he burst into the penalty box, evading the challenges of numerous Morocco players before taking a shot at goal. The ball hit a Morocco defender before the rebound fell kindly for substitute Randal Kolo Muani who smashed home his first World Cup goal.

The goal pretty much silenced the crowd and killed off the buzz. After all, Morocco’s dream of becoming the first African and Arab country to make the final of the World Cup was drawing to a close. Now, there were only pockets in the crowd that still believed that Morocco could turn it around from here. But that would eventually not happen as France would win 2-0.

Even as the Moroccan players slumped to the ground heartbroken, the significance of their achievement was not lost on their numerous fans. They cheered their heroes because each one of them personified the aspirations and hopes of not only Morocco but the entire African and Arab world.