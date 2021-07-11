Euro 2020 | History & Redemption Beckon England and Italy at Wembley Final

Return of the Azzurri

Italy opened the tournament in Rome with a record-breaking 3-0 win against Turkey – they had never in their 39 games in the competition scored 3. The Azzurri, remember, had plummeted to one of their lowest points in their footballing history when they didn’t qualify for the World Cup in 2018, a first since 1958.

In walked Roberto Mancini as the Italians went back to the drawing board and rebuilt with an eye on the Euros. Compact as ever in defence and relentless in attack with Jorginho running the show in the centre of the park, Italy smashed 7 goals without reply against Turkey, Switzerland, and Wales in the group stage, before grinding out an extra-time win over Austria, then beat Belgium in the quarterfinals in a game that will be remembered as a classic, despite losing star left-back Leonardo Spinazzola to a torn Achilles tendon.

In the semi-finals, they exacted revenge for the 2012 final defeat against Spain in an intense penalty shootout to become only the second team after Germany to be part of 10 major tournament finals. Their goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has never conceded more than one goal per game for Italy and has kept 3 clean sheets so far in the Euros.

Under Mancini, Italy have played with great elan in attack and also not shifted away from their decades-old traditional style of defending led by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. After underperforming for a while in the last decade, Italy with Mancini at the helm found a breath of fresh air and boy have they come alive! There has been a higher emphasis on aggressive pressing and it has resulted in Italy playing some slick football for the first time in years.

Italy would become the fourth multiple Euro winners with victory at Wembley, joining Germany and Spain (3 titles) and France (2).