Taking the Knee at Euro 2020: England Championing Anti-Racism Cause

The Italians, Spanish, English, and Danish were all firmly behind their national men’s football team as the semi-finals of the delayed Euro 2020 kicked off in London at Wembley on Tuesday. However, not all are in support of the players taking the knee before kick-off.

Ahead of the tournament, UEFA made it clear that they would not interfere in any way.

"We urge spectators to show respect for teams and players taking the knee. Any player who wants to demand equality amongst human beings by taking the knee will be allowed to do so," UEFA said.