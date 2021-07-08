England Charged by UEFA Over Laser Penalty Incident During SF Win

Television pictures showed a green light on Schmeichel's face just before Harry Kane took an extra-time penalty.

The FA has also been charged after the Denmark national anthem was 'disrupted' and fireworks were set off before kickoff.

"The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course," said a statement from European football's governing body.

The FA faces fines of €500 per firework (smoke flares & any pyrotechnic count) and €8,000 for the laser pen. Disrupting the national anthems would also amount to a financial penalty.

Wembley is slated to host the final of the Euros on Sunday with England, looking to win their first major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, taking on a rampant Italy. Both teams are unbeaten through the tournament, with England having conceded their first goal in the semi-final.

When England played Germany in the round of 16 at Wembley, the FA had asked fans to not disrupt anthems or jeer players taking the knee as well.